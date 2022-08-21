Corinthians recalls Tévez’s last game with Fausto repeating iconic celebration; see publication

On the same date, but 16 years ago, Carlos Tévez played his last game with the Corinthians shirt. For the Brasileiro, Timão beat Botafogo 1-0, for more than 20,000 fans at Pacaembu. The club made a point of registering this date on social media, and in an unusual way.

“August 20 was marked by the last game of Tévez for Timão! To remember this date, nothing better than a photo of Fausto repeating Carlitos’ celebration, in the 7-1 rout against Santos!”, published the club – see post below.

Fausto is the 13th Argentinian player to wear the Timão shirt – Carlitos was the fifth, and even though he stayed at the club for a year and a half, he managed to build a unique relationship with the fans. Fausto’s compatriot, made an iconic celebration in the 7-1 rout against Santos. In that classic, Tevez scored a hat-trick.

The club, then, reproduced with Fausto, the photo of Tévez that to this day is very successful. Dropping to his knees, but still not touching the lawn, arms outstretched. It is worth remembering that in the presentation conference, Fausto chose Riquelme as a football idol, and also put Mascherano, who has played for Timão, as a reference.

Tévez made a total of 78 matches with the Corinthians shirt, with 43 victories, 14 draws and 21 defeats. He was responsible for scoring 46 goals from 2005 to 2006.

