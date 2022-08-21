Corinthians receives an accounting services company to centralize the club’s debts

This Friday, Corinthians received specialists from Expertisemais, an accounting services company responsible for centralizing the club’s debts, at Parque São Jorge.

According to columnist Diego Garcia, from UOL Esporte, the purpose of the meeting was for the Corinthians legal department to show the company the plan for paying the club’s debts. Now, Timão has about 30 days to present a payment schedule.

According to Corinthians, currently 18 lawsuits are open against the club. This “list” of names that the team owes is quite extensive, in which former players who wore the white mantle, federations, businessmen, general service companies and the government appear. Adding it all up, the debt exceeds R$ 42 million.

It was because of this that the Court determined that Expertisemais was responsible for conducting the centralization of Timão’s debts. The company published a public notice for those interested in the actions to follow their progress.

By court decision, the bureaucratic procedures will all be orchestrated by the company. They contacted all creditors present in the planning; they will present monthly reports to the Justice on the activities; and created a website to publish the procedural progress of debt centralization, this is because the Judiciary asked for transparency in this process.

In line with all this, Expertisemais sent a letter to the Court so that creditors are aware of both the website and the monthly reports on the centralization of debts.

Corinthians still appeals to suspend some of the debts. However, the club asked for the suspension of some executions and constrictions that took place in the courts of São Paulo, but the Justice denied it. As the action is still at the beginning, it may be that this suspension will occur in the future.

