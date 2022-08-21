Corinthians receives Real Brasilia to confirm the Brazilian Women’s semi classification

Corinthians enters the field this Sunday, at 10:30 am, to confirm a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Brasileirão. Timão faces Real Brasília at Neo Química Arena with an advantage on the scoreboard.
In the first game, the Corinthians won the duel by 2 to 0, at Mané Garrincha, in the federal capital. With that, Arthur Elias’ team only needs a draw to guarantee a spot in the next stage of the competition.
In 2022, Corinthians seeks the fourth title of the Brasileirão Feminino. The team has already raised the cup in 2018, 2020 and 2021. To reach the knockout stage this year, the Brabas qualified fourth in the first phase.
So that you, the fan, stay on top of this Sunday’s duel, the My Helm brings more details below. Check out!
Escalation
Coach Arthur Elias will release the lineup an hour before the match. The coach, however, already knows that he will not have names like: Giovanna Campiolo, Gabi Portilho, Gabi Zanotti and Vic Albuquerque, in addition to Mylena, Kemelli, Kati, Erika and Ellen.
Given this scenario, a possible Corinthians may have: Lele; Paulinha, Andressa, Diany and Yasmim; Grazi, Lia and Jaqueline; Miriam, Tamires and Adriana.
Arbitration
For this Sunday’s match, the arbitration will be the responsibility of Andreza Helena de Siqueira, FIFA’s referee. She will be assisted by Patricia Carla de Oliveira and Marcela de Almeida Silva. The fourth referee is Fernanda dos Santos Ignacio de Souza.
It is worth remembering that this phase of the Women’s Brasileirão does not yet have a video referee (VAR). The technology will only be used in the semifinals and in the big decision.
Streaming
Corinthians will play the match at the Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, on the east side of São Paulo. The club is selling tickets from R$20 to R$40 in the North, Lower East and Lower West sectors. The values also include discounts for Fiel Torcedor – click here to learn more.
For those who cannot follow the match at the stadium, the transmission will be the responsibility of the TV Bandeirantes.
Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|21 Aug,
Sun, 10:30 am
|Corinthians vs Real Brasilia
Transmission: Band
|Brazilian Female
|24 Aug,
Wed, 7:30 pm
|Corinthians x Ferroviária
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|07 Sep,
Wed, 4:00 pm
|Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|15 Sep,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Pinda x Corinthians
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|21 Sep,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube
|Paulista Female
|27 Sep,
Tue, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Sao Jose
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|03 Nov,
Thu, 3:00 pm
|Youth Reality vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|17 Nov,
Thu, 7:30 pm
|Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play
|Paulista Female
|20 Nov,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV
|Paulista Female
|23 Nov,
Wed, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Taubate
Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube
|Paulista Female
