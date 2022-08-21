Corinthians receives Real Brasilia to confirm the Brazilian Women’s semi classification

Corinthians enters the field this Sunday, at 10:30 am, to confirm a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Brasileirão. Timão faces Real Brasília at Neo Química Arena with an advantage on the scoreboard.

In the first game, the Corinthians won the duel by 2 to 0, at Mané Garrincha, in the federal capital. With that, Arthur Elias’ team only needs a draw to guarantee a spot in the next stage of the competition.

In 2022, Corinthians seeks the fourth title of the Brasileirão Feminino. The team has already raised the cup in 2018, 2020 and 2021. To reach the knockout stage this year, the Brabas qualified fourth in the first phase.

So that you, the fan, stay on top of this Sunday’s duel, the My Helm brings more details below. Check out!

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias will release the lineup an hour before the match. The coach, however, already knows that he will not have names like: Giovanna Campiolo, Gabi Portilho, Gabi Zanotti and Vic Albuquerque, in addition to Mylena, Kemelli, Kati, Erika and Ellen.

Given this scenario, a possible Corinthians may have: Lele; Paulinha, Andressa, Diany and Yasmim; Grazi, Lia and Jaqueline; Miriam, Tamires and Adriana.

Arbitration

For this Sunday’s match, the arbitration will be the responsibility of Andreza Helena de Siqueira, FIFA’s referee. She will be assisted by Patricia Carla de Oliveira and Marcela de Almeida Silva. The fourth referee is Fernanda dos Santos Ignacio de Souza.

It is worth remembering that this phase of the Women’s Brasileirão does not yet have a video referee (VAR). The technology will only be used in the semifinals and in the big decision.

Streaming

Corinthians will play the match at the Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, on the east side of São Paulo. The club is selling tickets from R$20 to R$40 in the North, Lower East and Lower West sectors. The values ​​also include discounts for Fiel Torcedor – click here to learn more.

For those who cannot follow the match at the stadium, the transmission will be the responsibility of the TV Bandeirantes.

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 21 Aug,

Sun, 10:30 am Corinthians vs Real Brasilia

Transmission: Band Brazilian Female 24 Aug,

Wed, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Ferroviária

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 07 Sep,

Wed, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 15 Sep,

Thu, 3:00 pm Pinda x Corinthians

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 21 Sep,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 17 Nov,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 20 Nov,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 23 Nov,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Taubate

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female

