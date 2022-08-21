Cory Barlog Assures Fans And Says God Of War: Ragnarok Won’t Be Delayed

God of War fans eager for the new game in the saga, God of War: Ragnarok, had to be reassured by the director of God of War (2018) that the game would not be delayed again.

It all started when God of War: Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog posted a message on his Twitter account with the message “Stay calm”, accompanying the tweet with a gif of Baby Yoda.

However, the Baby Yoda tweet had the opposite effect than expected and fans were immediately concerned that God of War: Ragnarok could be delayed again.

Perhaps in response to this fan reaction, Barlog wrote a new tweet clarifying that there is no delay on the God of War Ragnarok release date, saying the following: “There is no delay. I’m just saying, to no one in particular. .. rest assured.”

God of War: Ragnarok was supposed to be released in 2021. However, it was eventually delayed to November 9, 2022, making it one of the most anticipated games of recent times.

You can see the tweets in question below:



no delay. just saying, to no one in particular… be cool. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) August 20, 2022