Covid-19: Brazil registers moving average of 15,700 cases per day, lowest since the end of May | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (20) 103 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 682,560 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 154 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -27% indicating downtrend .

Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Sergipe did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Tocantins and the Federal District did not release an update on the data on cases and deaths this Saturday.

In total, the country registered 12,608 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,274,619 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 15,739, the lowest since May 25, when an average of 14,455 cases was recorded. The variation was -40% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (3 states): GO, MS and PA

GO, MS and PA In stability (4 states): RS, AM, CE and PE

RS, AM, CE and PE Falling (12 states): SC, ES, SP, AC, AP, RO, AL, BA, PB, PI, RN and SE

SC, ES, SP, AC, AP, RO, AL, BA, PB, PI, RN and SE They did not disclose new data (7 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, MT, PR, RJ, RR, TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).