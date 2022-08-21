Creators react to criticism of Gomez Addams’ look

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough responded to criticism of the look of Gomez Addams in Wandinha.

Alfred Gough said it was in the interest of Tim Burton that the character, who will be played by Luis Guzmán, had a look more similar to the classic comic strips.

“He wanted the character to have a silhouette similar to the Charles Addams cartoons, where Gomez is shorter than Morticia, rather than Raúl Juliá’s slimmer look.”

Miles Millar highlighted that, in Wandinha, the character will have a personality similar to what fans already know.

“He’s also incredibly affable and romantic, and he has the same classic Gomez traits we’ve seen before, albeit with a different approach.”

A little while ago, Netflix released an official trailer for Wandinha, where it also confirms that the premiere will take place sometime in the North American fall.

That is, between September and December of this year.

Based on characters originally created by Charles AddamsWandinha Addams is a series for young adults that will bring the investigation of a supernaturally infused mystery during Wandinha Addams’ stint as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The protagonist will try to master her psychic ability and thwart a horrific murder spree that terrorized the local town, while discovering secrets that involved her parents 25 years ago. To do so, Wandinha will need to navigate new and complicated relationships.‎

Wandinha will have eight episodes in the first season, with Tim Burton (Batman: The Movie) in charge of directing the majority, marking his debut in TV work.

Beyond, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) are also part of the creative team, while Danny Elfman (Batman, Spider-Man 2) takes care of the soundtrack.

The main cast includes Jenna Ortega (Scream) as Wandinha Addams, Luis Guzman (The 123 Subway Hijack) as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones (No Reservations) as Morticia Addams, and Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Ugly.

Christina Ricci will also be in the series, but not in her classic role, but playing a new character.