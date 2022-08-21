Cruzeiro and Ronaldo are sentenced to R$ 2.6 million in action by goalkeeper who never played for the main team | cruise

Cruzeiro and Ronaldo Fenômeno’s SAF had a R$ 2.6 million conviction this week in the action brought by goalkeeper Vinícius. The athlete, hired in 2019, has never played for the club’s professional team.

In the decision, after holding a hearing, Cruzeiro and Ronaldo were sentenced to pay amounts provided for in the termination of the contract: salary balance, proportional vacation + 1/3, and compensatory clause, the last remuneration being R$40,000.00.

The amount also includes undeposited FGTS differences, as determined; November and December 2021 salaries; fine of art. 477, of the CLT, in the amount of a salary of the author; fine of art. 467 of the CLT, in the amount of 50% to be levied on the salary balance, proportional vacation + 1/3 described in the TRCT; contracted glove R$1,926,000.00 and its effects on 13th salary, vacation + 1/3 and FGTS for the period (May/2019 to January/2021).

1 of 3 Vinícius was hired in 2019 and left the club without playing, on the field, in official games for the professional team — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vinícius was hired in 2019 and left the club without playing, on the field, in official games for the professional team — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Initially, Vinícius, now Cuiabá’s goalkeeper, asked for R$ 4,505,875.09 in court. At the hearing, the judge dismissed the SAF’s request to be withdrawn from the action. According to Ronaldo’s management, the requests made all took place in the management of the association.

Vinícius also asked for the receipt of amounts for moral damages, because, according to him, Cruzeiro would have been prohibited from entering Toca da Raposa in the team’s re-performance, pointing out that “the treatment was humiliating”. Request denied by court.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was hired in April 2019 by Cruzeiro, coming from Criciúma, on a five-year contract. The agreement provided for the payment of a salary of BRL 30,000, with subsequent annual increases, reaching BRL 50,000 in the last 12 months of the contract.

Apart from that, Cruzeiro also committed to pay R$ 1.926 million for gloves, which, according to the player, did not happen. The payment would be made with a down payment of BRL 470,800, in May 2019, and another 20 installments of BRL 72,760, to be incorporated into the salary between June 2019 and January 2021.

The player only played for the under-20 team, never playing for the Cruzeiro professional. The goalkeeper’s negotiation was even mentioned in a report by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais in the second phase of the investigation that investigates irregularities in Cruzeiro.