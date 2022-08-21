Cuca opens the game about Hulk’s situation at Atlético-MG after boos

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atletico

Atlético-MG could not overcome Goiás in Mineirão and ended up being defeated by 1 to 0 in a game valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. In another game played by striker Hulk, shirt 7 left the field booed by the crowd present in the stadium.

In the post-game press conference, coach Cuca defended the Atletico idol and highlighted the importance of giving confidence to the player. The Galo captain said that the work is what can help him recover the good football of 2021.

“Last year he also complained about refereeing and he was very important to us. And keeps going. We have to give him confidence, but not with words, it’s with work, with all the players and every day so that things get better. There are his teammates to replace, as was the last game, as it was today, but the tendency is for him to recover good football and help us again, as he helped in the past”, said Cuca.

Hulk recognizes Rooster’s bad phase:

After the match, Hulk talked about Atlético-MG’s new defeat in the Brasileirão and reinforced that football is a result. Shirt 7 also highlighted the importance of converting the chances created into goals.

“We are not winning, but football is like that. It’s no use creating countless chances and not winning the game. Football is a result, and a result erases many things. When you don’t win, it’s no use creating countless chances and having control of the match. People are sorry, because they don’t know what happens. We work hard, we create, and we even play better than our opponents, but we can’t win. In football, when it’s at that stage, we certainly have to try to focus and work. We have to have faith in God, because then positive things start to appear and we will be able to enjoy all our balls”, said Hulk in an interview with Premiere.

In the current season, Hulk has 40 games, 24 goals and five assists. For comparison, in 2021 there were 36 goals and 13 assists in 68 matches played.

Outside the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Atlético-MG returns to the field next Sunday, the 28th, at 4 pm (GMT), to face América-MG at Independência. The game will be valid for the 24th round of Serie A.