D-Day of the National Vaccination Campaign takes place this Saturday (20/08)

Xô Dodói Campaign addresses the importance of protecting children’s health against diseases that are prevented by safe, effective vaccines used for over 30 years in Brazil



The D-Day of the National Vaccination Campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination takes place this Saturday (20/08). In Goiás, 943 posts will be open from 8 am to 5 pm to receive children aged from one year to children under five years old, to vaccinate against poliomyelitis and update the vaccination card. This campaign is also aimed at children of any age and adolescents up to 15 years old, who are overdue for any vaccine in the National Vaccination Calendar.

According to the Secretary of Health of Goiás, Sandro Rodrigues, 405 thousand children from one to four years old need to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis, but only five thousand have attended the posts since August 8, when the campaign was opened. The National Immunization Program, a world reference, was responsible for eradicating diseases such as infantile paralysis in Brazil. However, with the record of low vaccination coverage, there is a risk of the return of this disease and other diseases.

Seeking to improve vaccination coverage, the State Health Department (SES) mobilized municipal secretaries in the area and started an educational work to involve parents, teachers and children about the importance of vaccinating. Last week, the Xô Dodói campaign was launched, which addresses the importance of protecting children’s health against diseases that are prevented by safe, effective vaccines that have been used for over 30 years in Brazil.

Also available during the campaign are BCG immunizers, which protect against tuberculosis; Human Rotavirus; Meningococcus C, which immunizes against meningitis and meningococcemia; Pentavalent, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and against the haemophilus Influenza type b bacterium; Yellow fever; Hepatitis A and the Triple Viral, which immunizes against mumps, measles and rubella. The multi-vaccination campaign will be carried out until the 9th of September.

The vaccine is, according to health authorities, the best way to prevent serious diseases that often leave sequelae or lead to death. SES data show that, in recent years, vaccination coverage of all vaccines is well below 95%, a goal recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS). This year, so far the average vaccination coverage in Goiás is just above 50%.

Secretary of State for Health – Government of Goiás

Photo: SES

