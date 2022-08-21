Dani Calabresa reveals traumatic experience in ‘Programa do Jô’: ‘I left crying’

Publicity, TV Globo

Dani Calabresa gave an interview to “PodPah” this Thursday (18) and revealed a delicate situation lived behind the scenes on the program by Jô Soares, who died earlier this month, on TV Globo (+ how many interviews has Jô done? Find out about this and more facts). The situation occurred in 2009, when she was MTV’s VJ and was emerging as one of the new names in national humor.

The person responsible for the constraints was Willem van Weerelt, director of “Programa do Jô”. The comedian, who recently ended her fixed contract with Globo, says that she was approached in a rude way by the professional. “When I got to the studio, Willem turns to me and says: ‘At last the daisy appeared’. I said: ‘Hi, how are you?’ I was already nervous“, she said.

Despite the call, Dani guarantees that she arrived at Globo’s studios on time, as she was picked up by a station car at the door of MTV. “I took a scolding from him without knowing why. He finished me off like I was a star who promised to arrive at 1pm and arrived at 4pm“, said.

DANI CALABRESA: ‘JÔ WAS INCREDIBLE TO ME’

At the last minute and without prior notice, the director even asked Dani to perform a stand-up act. “I did my standup text with a tear in my eye. He [Jô Soares] didn’t laugh at…

