Daria Dugin, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin’s car explodes in Moscow

Abhishek Pratap 23 hours ago News Comments Off on Daria Dugin, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin’s car explodes in Moscow 4 Views

The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. Car caught fire on Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid-19: Brazil registers this Sunday the lowest moving average of deaths since June | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (21) 27 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 682,587 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved