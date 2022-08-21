The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. Car caught fire on Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district edit

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – A car caught fire in Moscow’s Odintsovo district on Saturday night (20). The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. A police source told Sputnik on Saturday night that a car caught fire on the Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district and operational services arrived at the scene.

According to Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the accident was promoted by “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime” and targeted philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, but ended up killing his daughter, Daria Dugin.

“The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter in a car,” Pushilin said in a Telegram post.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Father and daughter were returning from the Heroic Patriotic Festival, according to the Daily Storm portal. Violinist Petr Lundstrem said on Telegram that the philosopher almost boarded the car that blew up, but ended up going in another vehicle.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Daria Dugin was added to the UK sanctions lists in July this year. Aleksandr Dugin was sanctioned by the European Union, the US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

🚨 Daughter of Alexandr Dugin, murdered in Moscow, victim of a bomb explosion in his armored SUV, rumors that her father would be the target, but he would have given up boarding this vehicle in the final moments. pic.twitter.com/ugzzoPr2WU — Rogério D. Anitablian🇧🇷 🇦🇲 (@anitablian) August 20, 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.