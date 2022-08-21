The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. Car caught fire on Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district edit
Sputnik – A car caught fire in Moscow’s Odintsovo district on Saturday night (20). The accident would have killed Daria Dungin, daughter of philosopher and political scientist Aleksandr Dugin. A police source told Sputnik on Saturday night that a car caught fire on the Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovo district and operational services arrived at the scene.
According to Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the accident was promoted by “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime” and targeted philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, but ended up killing his daughter, Daria Dugin.
“The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter in a car,” Pushilin said in a Telegram post.
Father and daughter were returning from the Heroic Patriotic Festival, according to the Daily Storm portal. Violinist Petr Lundstrem said on Telegram that the philosopher almost boarded the car that blew up, but ended up going in another vehicle.
Daria Dugin was added to the UK sanctions lists in July this year. Aleksandr Dugin was sanctioned by the European Union, the US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.
