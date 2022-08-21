Datena receives inappropriate content on mobile during live and freaks out

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/0-DL4OfmnM4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

During ‘Brasil Urgente’ this Friday, August 19, the presenter of the newspaper, José Luiz Datena, received inappropriate content during the live broadcast of the program. My God!

+ ‘A Tarde é Sua’: Thiago Rocha is out of the program bench and fans are scared

Upon returning from a screening of a story, Datena noticed that a candidate for Election 2022 had sent him a photo of the campaign on his cell phone. The journalist got angry and ended up giving the biggest scolding to whoever sent him the content. He did all this, of course, without revealing his name.

“I’m getting a photo of a candidate. I don’t know why the candidate sent me this photo here. Which is? I don’t understand. Do you want me to talk about you as a candidate? What I have to say about you is not good. I don’t understand why you sent this picture here. Want to make fun of me? Screw you!”, vented Datena.

What did Datena do after this situation?

José Luiz also added: “I have not been involved in a lunch gang. I never stole lunch here in São Paulo. Do you want me to share your photo? You’re making fun of me. what is it? It doesn’t even have 3% of votes, I had 34”.

After the outburst, the professional continued without revealing the name of the candidate, however – according to the website Notícias da TV – he hinted that he would be a politician running for the Senate for the state of São Paulo.

During the crisis and its outbreak, the news anchor threw his cell phone on the show’s bench, which caused a very loud noise. At another point, he even ended up causing an argument with a live delegate.

READ MORE NEWS ABOUT WHAT IS ON TELEVISION:

+ Patricia Poeta brings Ana Paula Padrão back to Globo after committing gaffe with a journalist from “Bom dia Brasil”

+ Ronnie Von is hired by a broadcaster and returns with a program on open television

+ Patrícia Abravanel makes a radical change in the ‘Silvio Santos Program’: “First time on TV!”