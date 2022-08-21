Daughter of “Putin’s Brain” Killed in Alleged Attack

Russian Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist ideologue considered close to President Vladimir Putin, was killed in an alleged attack. On Saturday night (20/08), the Toyota Land Cruiser in which she was traveling exploded on a highway outside Moscow.



Explosion of the utility vehicle in which Daria Dugina was traveling took place on the outskirts of Moscow Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The region’s Investigative Committee, which describes the victim as a journalist and political expert, said a bomb had been planted in the vehicle targeting Alexander Dugin, a vehement supporter of the unification of Russian-speaking territories into a new great Russian empire.

Father and daughter were returning from a cultural festival. According to the state-run newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the exploded vehicle belonged to Dugin, but at the last moment both decided to switch cars.

The investigators in charge said they were considering “all versions” in order to establish responsibility for the murder. However Denis Pushilin, president of Ukraine’s separatist “People’s Republic of Donetsk”, blamed “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.

For a “Russian world”

Like his father, Daria Dugina, 29, defended the invasion of Ukraine – defined by the Kremlin as a “special military operation” – as a necessary step towards the creation of a “Russian world”. The United World International (UWI) website, of which she was editor-in-chief, postulates that Ukraine will “perish” if it is admitted to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance.

As a commentator for the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad and the website Eurasian Movement International, she expressed such views vehemently. Using the familiar nickname of Dugina, who also used the surname Platonova, Tsargrad said on Sunday that “Dasha, as her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West”.

The ideologue’s influence on the Kremlin chief has been the subject of speculation: while certain Russian observers classify it as significant (hence nicknames like “Putin philosopher”, “Putin brain” or “modern Rasputin”), for others it would be minimal. .

Dugin is subject to US sanctions, and in March the US Treasury Department announced that Daria Dugina had also been included in the list of Russian characters subject to punitive measures, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

av (Reuters,AP,ots)