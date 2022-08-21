Days after Moraes took office in the TSE, Bolsonaro again attacks the electoral system without evidence

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned this Friday the 19th to make insinuations without evidence against the elections in the country. The statements came three days after Minister Alexandre de Moraes assumed the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court and delivered a strong speech in defense of the electronic system.

A Datafolha poll released on Thursday 18th continues to point to a comfortable advantage for Lula (PT) in the race for the Planalto Palace. The distance between him and Bolsonaro in the first round, however, fell from 18 to 15 percentage points compared to the previous round, on July 28. In the second round, PT would win by 17 points (there were 20).

“In the elections [de 2018], forget the knife. I was racist, homophobic, fascist, misogynist, all the press against. I only arrived because I had many votes from you”, said the former captain to his militants in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada. “The possibly diverted was not enough for the PT to come back.”

Upon taking office in command of the TSE, Moraes was applauded for exactly 40 seconds after stating that “we are the only democracy in the world that determines and publishes electoral results on the same day, with agility, security, competence and transparency“. Present at the ceremony, Bolsonaro did not clap his hands.

The magistrate also stressed that the role of the Electoral Justice will be “minimal”, but “speedy, firm and relentless in the sense of curbing abusive practices or dissemination of false or fraudulent news, especially those hidden in the cowardly anonymity of social networks, the famous fake news“.

Moraes is one of Bolsonaro’s preferred targets, who insists on attacks on institutions and threats to the electoral process. On September 7 of last year, the former captain referred to the magistrate as a “scoundrel” and threatened to disregard his decisions.