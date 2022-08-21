Death of Zé Paulino leaves the city shaken in Mar do Sertão

Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) was always well known for his kindness, honesty and bravery within Canta Pedra, and ended up being loved by everyone who at some point crossed his path, but very soon a tragedy will change his destiny. In the next chapters of Sertão Seathe death of the cowboy will leave the whole city shaken and saddened by such tragedy.

Everything happens when Zé Paulino travels on horseback to accompany Tertulinho (Renato Góes) who needs to resolve some issues, but it doesn’t take long for a tragic accident to happen involving the two. Despite being shaken by the event, Colonel Tertúlio’s son (José de Abreu) ​​immediately returns to the city because he believes the cowboy was dead.

Tertulinho tells everyone that Zé Paulino is dead. Source: Reproduction/Globo

The entire city soon learns of Zé Paulino’s death, leaving everyone very sad for the loss of someone so dear, but Candoca (Isadora Cruz) suffers the most when she learns, as the pain of losing her fiancé is immense. Tertulinho quickly tries to exonerate himself from any blame for the accident, as he doesn’t want to be accused of anything by the authorities and especially by Candoca, since he is in love with her.

A funeral is held for Zé Paulino, where a supposed body believed to be his was buried. However, what no one knows is that the cowboy survived the accident, but was seriously injured and was rescued by Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes), who does everything to keep him alive and discover his real identity in order to tell someone he knows. . This event promises to change the entire course of the plot and bring new obstacles to the relationship between Zé Paulino and Candoca.