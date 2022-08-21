Death Stranding on PC Game Pass: Sony PlayStation Had No Voice in the Matter and Couldn’t Stop It

Sony PlayStation was in no way involved in the deal that allowed Death Stranding to enter Microsoft’s PC Game Pass catalog, despite holding the title’s intellectual property held by Kojima Productions. The confirmation came thanks to an official note sent to the Push Square newsroom.

A company spokesperson explained that everything related to the PC version of Death Stranding is managed by Kojima Productions and by the Italian publisher 505 Games and that, therefore, basically the Sony PlayStation had no say in the deal that allowed the title to enrich Xbox Game Pass.

“Issues related to the PC version of Death Stranding are handled by the Kojima Productions and 505 Games,” said a Sony spokesperson. “SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) not involved in this initiative.”

How is it possible that Sony, which owns the intellectual property rights, is not involved in some way? The simplest explanation is that probably the agreement signed with 505 Games and Kojima Productions for the original version of Death Stranding did not include clauses regarding publication on PC Game Pass, perhaps because it was stipulated before the launch of the service (June 2019). ).

In an eventual Death Stranding Sony may try to create a new contract so that there is a lock for Game Pass. We know that the Japanese company adopts aggressive exclusivity strategies, although it is afraid of the exclusivity of Call of Duty.

To bolster this theory, the fact that the Death Stranding version hits PC Game Pass next week will be the basics rather than the Director’s Cut, perhaps because it’s tied to a different publishing deal. One way or another, it looks like Kojima is bonding more with Xbox.

