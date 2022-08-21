Demi Lovato delivers spoilers for Rock in Rio 2022 setlist: ‘It will be electrifying’ | Rock in Rio

Demi Lovato just released’Holy Fvck’, his eighth studio album, as he prepares for a new series of concerts in Brazil. attraction of world stage at the Rock in Rioon September 4, the singer took a break from rehearsals and, in an exclusive interview with multishowtold his expectations for the presentation, one of the most awaited of the festival.
Demi Lovato dedicates music to Brazilian fans and gives spoiler of the Rock in Rio show
“I can’t wait to feel the passion of the Brazilian audience again. There will be so many people! It’s going to be electrifying! I’m really, really excited to sing at Rock in Rio!”, she says.
The star doesn’t reveal much, but takes the opportunity to give a spoiler about the setlist: the tour show, which will also pass through São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, will mix songs from the artist’s first albums, hits from recent years and also bets from ‘Holy Fvck’.
“More than that, I can’t tell you. You’ll have to watch it to check out the surprises! But I can guarantee it will be very special”, he says.
Demi Lovato delivers spoilers for the Rock in Rio 2022 setlist: ‘It will be electrifying’ — Photo: Disclosure
demi rules out any special participation in her show, but thanks the affection of Brazilian artists and fans, to whom she dedicates all her songs. THE Dede Teicher, she says that some of her most passionate followers are from our country. The artist, however, considers possible musical partnerships with our talents in the coming years: “You never know about collaborations in the future“.
The singer highlights her interest in watching closely the concerts of Iron Maiden and Armas e Rosaswho are also headliners of the world stage and perform, respectively, on the 2nd and 8th of September. The bands have everything to do with Demi’s current moment, who brings a lot of her rock baggage to the new album:
“I’m very excited about everything that is happening and this return to my roots. I also enjoy being able to collaborate with artists from the new scene of the genre, such as Royal & The Serpent, who influenced me and who I’m very happy to have on my record” , ends.
