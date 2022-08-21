Deputy wants to limit the use of keys on Pix

Currently, the mobile number, e-mail, CPF and CNPJ can be used as Pix keys, in addition to the random key.

A bill that is under consideration in the Chamber of Deputies could, if approved, change the way people use Pix. The proposal aims to limit the keys of the instant payment system to CPF and CNPJ numbers.

According to PL 1989/2022, authored by Deputy Vicentinho (PT-SP), the possibility of reducing the number of scams applied over the internet, which occur through random (temporary) keys, is taken into account, making identification difficult. of criminals.

Currently, the cell phone number, e-mail, CPF and CNPJ can be used as a key, in addition to the random key, which has the code changed with each transaction carried out. To get an idea of ​​how this system has been present in society, data from the Central Bank show that the number of keys registered on Pix is ​​twice the Brazilian population.

Chaves Pix: CPF and CNPJ should help identify people involved in financial scams

Vicentinho says that CPF and CNPJ data are permanent, thus being more secure. He believes that these keys “theoretically make it easier to detect the destination of resources.” It is worth remembering that the number of Pix scams has increased in recent months.

From the deputy’s point of view, although it reduces the sharing of personal information, random keys can be used to harm the identification of the people involved in the action. Thus, in cases of coup, it is difficult to locate the criminals.

While Pix has several advantages, it is necessary to think about fraud and other crimes

As recent research and data show, the BC instant payment system has revolutionized operations in Brazil, something that was mentioned in the PL. “The simplicity and agility of payments via PIX increased the competitiveness of the market, lowered the costs associated with bank transfers”, emphasizes the proposal.

In addition, the text points out that even though Pix has several benefits, it is necessary to consider fraud and other crimes, such as the “Pix gangs”. Now, the bill is being analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees, as well as the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com