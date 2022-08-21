discover the best app options

Within the digital reality, several novelties began to emerge in the course of financial innovations in recent years. In this way, in the last twenty or so years, a system of financial returns, known as cashbackbegan to be part of people’s lives, offering part of the amount paid back.

Read more: TikTok or Kwai: which of these apps is more profitable?

To gain access to this financial return system, there are some banking applications that already offer this service when making payments. Here, we will list some of them.

AME Digital

Among several options, for sure, Ame Digital comes with a lot of strength when it comes to receiving cashback on your purchases. This is the Americanas digital wallet that offers cashback on selected products, giving the customer an alert when making purchases to be aware of the possibility of acquiring the return and its percentage.

Inter Bank

Banco Inter has been one of the digital account options that most offer accessibility and quality products. In this segment, the cashback program available is linked to your digital account application, acquiring the return through debit and credit modalities.

PicPay

Without a doubt, PicPay is one of the best-known digital wallet platforms throughout Brazil. Its fame matches the accessibility of customers with the advantages offered by the application. Among all the tools offered is the cashback system, being applied in some stores that already work with this system.

The customer can still leave the return balance earning interest within the account itself. To make the best use of the cashback system, it is important to always check the stores that are part of this program and be aware of the return percentages.