Jojo Todynho and the husband, Lucas Souzathey don’t get away from each other anymore and since the wedding, the lovebirds like to show off in the social networks. As soon as they made the marriage official, the two became involved in controversies and had followers who accused their spouse of taking advantage of the singer, a fact that was always openly denied by the voice of “What Shot Was That?”.

This Saturday, the couple also gave something to talk about after the publication of Lucas. In a video posted on social media, Souza appears trying to take the wig off jojo at an event in front of everyone. In the content, both sketch that they are joking, but in the comments, the followers claimed that they did not see any fun in the joke.

“Our love is bonfire! Jojo like you’ve never seen it is now available“, he declared. Jojo even responds to her husband: “Look I’m not going to say anything, wait for me“, said todynho who took the joke in sports. In the comments, fans no longer took it so lightly and the lines were divided into who liked and who didn’t.

“I think you disrespected her in front of people, I didn’t even find it funny“, he stated. “Guys, you’re creating a little monster“, said another. So far, jojo and Lucas They didn’t comment, but it’s worth remembering that Toddynho likes to talk openly about the bullshit he gets involved on the internet and never had his tongue when defending his own interests in the virtual environment.