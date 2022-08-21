“Disservice…”; Altas Horas edits tribute to Claudia Jimenez in a program already recorded and netizens criticize

The editing of High hours this last Saturday (21) caught the attention of viewers by paying tribute to the actress Claudia Jimenez, who died on the same day. Netizens criticized the editing, which implied that the audience was applauding the actress.

This event would not be possible, since the recordings of the attraction only take place on Wednesday and, as said, Claudia passed away last Saturday. With an improvised narration of Serginho Groisman and with scenes of the actress, at the end of the sequence, the program inserted an image of what would be the audience applauding the moment.

The situation was not well regarded by the public, who criticized the production of Altas Horas: “I found the tribute that Altas Horas tried to pay to Claudia Jimenez very strange. I think that the fact that the edition fit this tribute in a program recorded with the presence of Tom Cavalcante made everything worse. It was better to have left the recorded program as it was, without saying anything”, said one follower.

Another did not spare her tongue when stating that the act was a disservice: “This edition of Altas Horas was ‘ugly’, adding the tribute to Cláudia Jimenez as if it had actually happened at the time of recording. They could put it without doing this disservice”, he concluded.