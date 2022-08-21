Does the government communicate citizens about approval for Auxílio Brasil?

The Ministry of Citizenship confirmed the entry of around 2.2 million families at the Brazil aid In August. The inclusion of more people was possible with the approval of a constitutional amendment that released R$ 26 billion for the expansion of the social program.

These citizens were on the waiting list, so they meet all the requirements to receive. Now, they join the more than 18 million who were already served by the initiative, which now exceeds 20.2 million beneficiaries.

Of the total number of new ones approved this month, more than 366,000 live in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The ranking of federative units with more Brazilians included follows with São Paulo (290 thousand), Bahia (235 thousand), Pernambuco (180 thousand), Pará (141 thousand), Minas Gerais (138 thousand) and Ceará (122 thousand).

Approval notice

The federal government does not send individual communications to inform successful applicants about their entry into the program. All information about Auxílio Brasil, including the amount of the installment, must be consulted on the official channels of the program. See what they are:

Brazil Assistance Application;

Caixa Tem app;

Ministry of Citizenship – telephone 121;

Caixa Econômica Federal – telephone 111.

It is important to download the initiative’s application to have quick access to all information, without having to leave your home. Through it, the citizen can get information about any possible problem in the registration and avoid blocking and even suspension of the benefit.