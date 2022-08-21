Economy: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

The government plans presented by candidates for the Presidency of the Republic to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) have objectives in the economic field that include, for example, income transfer programs for the poorest populations – from maintaining Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 to recreation of the extinct Bolsa Família.
The four best-placed names in the polls also promise to promote tax reform, as well as measures to strengthen job creation.
Check below the proposals for the economyin alphabetical order, by Ciro Gomes, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Simone Tebet:
Ciro Gomes defends tax and fiscal reforms — Photo: Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content
The government plan of candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) is focused on the National Development Project (PND), which proposes fiscal, tax and social security reform, investment in infrastructure, debt renegotiation of individuals and companies and creation of a universal minimum income.
See the main points:
- Creation of a new National Development Project (PND)with investment in science and technological development, increasing employment and reducing informality;
- resumption of infrastructure works logistics and social;
- Compact between the public and private sectors to generate jobs and ensure price stability;
- Tax and tax reformswith a reduction of subsidies and tax incentives by 20% in the first year of the government (R$ 70 billion), re-creation of tax on profits and dividends (R$ 70 billion in revenues), adoption of the zero-based budget principle and detailed examination of the expenses, taxation of large fortunes (0.5% on fortunes above R$ 20 million, reaching around 60 thousand taxpayers);
- Change in the tax burden in the country by reducing the tax on consumption and production and increasing taxation on income;
- Merge of ISS, ICMS, IPI, PIS and Cofins in one tax;
- Pension reform in three pillars: guaranteed basic income, part of the income associated with the PAYG system and another part of the capitalization system;
- creation of a infrastructure investment fund, with emphasis on agribusiness industrial complexes; oil, gas and derivatives; health and defence;
- Change in Petrobras’ pricing policyexpansion of production capacity, development of wind and solar energy;
- Renegotiation of debts of households and companies with Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, with payments in up to 36 installments;
- Implementation of the program universal minimum income.
In his government program, Jair Bolsonaro promises to reduce the role of the state in the economy – Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters
For an eventual second round, Jair Bolsonaro’s government plan provides for a reduction in the role of the state in the economy, carrying out structural reforms, reducing the tax burden, simplifying the business environment and a commitment to fiscal stability.
See the main points:
- Maintenance of the value of BRL 600 for Brazil Aid from January 2023;
- advance in the agenda entrepreneurship and microcredit for the most vulnerable;
- Encouraging entrepreneurship with the aim of increasing income and employment;
- Maintain labor legislation and fight informality;
- Exempt workers who receive up to five minimum wages from the payment of Income Tax;
- guarantee a fiscal policy to reduce the public debt-to-GDP ratio;
- Modernize governance processes conducting economic policy, with the objective of placing Brazil within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and The European Free Trade Area (EFTA);
- strengthen the funding mechanismswith increased competition and competitiveness of the National Financial System;
- Develop tourism potential Brazilian;
- advance on infrastructure of less developed regions to ensure sustained medium and long-term growth;
- Add more value to livestock and mining activities, especially iron ore, manganese, niobium, aluminum and graphene.
Lula proposes the repeal of the spending ceiling — Photo: Reuters/Carla Carniel
The Lula-Alckmin slate’s government plan promises to “rebuild Brazil, overcome the present crisis and restore confidence in the future.” Among the main proposals for the economic area is the repeal of the spending cap and “regressive milestones” of the last labor reform, “Brazilianizing” the price of fuel, resuming the policy of valuing the minimum wage and increasing public investments.
See the main points:
- revoke the spending ceiling and build a new tax regime that recognizes the importance of social investment, investments in infrastructure and that is linked to the creation of a simpler and more progressive tax structure;
- propose a tax reform, which simplifies taxes and in which the poor pay less and the rich pay more; making the very rich pay income taxes;
- Propose new labor legislation, revoking the “regressive milestones” of the current legislation, “aggravated by the latest reform” and reestablish free access to the Labor Court;
- “Brazilianize” the price of fuel and expand the national production of derivatives, creating a new gasoline, diesel and gas price policy, which takes into account national costs;
- Resume the policy of appreciation of the minimum wage and seek a social security model that reconciles increased coverage with sustainable financing;
- implement a Bolsa Familia renewed and expandedguided by principles of increasing coverage, based on adequate levels of income;
- Expand access to rights associated with inclusion policies;
- raise the rate of public investments and resume investments in infrastructure and housing; stimulating private investment through credits, concessions, partnerships and guarantees and reducing the cost of credit;
- Resumption of “centrality and urgency” in the fighting hunger and poverty;
- Opposition to privatization from Petrobras, from Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), to reorient Petrobras to be an integrated energy company and preserve the sharing regime;
- Opposition also to the privatization of Correios and Eletrobrasand defense of the strengthening of public banks
- promote the debt renegotiation of households and small and medium-sized enterprises through public banks
- Establish a national supply policy, which includes the resumption of regulatory stocks and the expansion of support to small farmers and organic agriculture.;
- Support the development of a green economy, based on the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity; combat the predatory use of natural resources and encourage economic activities with less ecological impact;
- strengthen the Mercosur, Unasur, Celac and the BRICS.
Simone Tebet, to the left of Mara Gabrilli, wants to strengthen the bond between government and private initiative — Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Simone Tebet’s government program (MDB) is based on four axes of action. Among the priorities is the resumption of economic growth, but also strengthening the link between government and private initiative, the green economy and sustainable development.
See the main points:
- Restoring the macroeconomic tripod“with credible and respected inflation targets, fiscal responsibility and floating exchange rates”;
- Keep the Independent Central Bank and a responsible fiscal policyfor the effectiveness of monetary policy
- Recreation of the Ministry of Planningwith an annual budget and guided by a multi-annual program, in addition to “full transparency” to the Union Budget, making public their indication and execution of expenditures;
- implement a tax reform in up to six monthswith the creation of VAT and a constitutional fund to compensate states and municipalities in the North, Northeast and Midwest;
- BNDES reinsertion in promoting employment and coordinating the National Privatization Program, in addition to reinforcing the provision of services to states and municipalities in public service concessions, extinguishing the current Privatization Department;
- Reorganization of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) to give clearer guidelines to projects and increase integration with states and municipalities;
- program of permanent income transfer with a focus on lower income, combined with commitments to school attendance, preventive health and up-to-date vaccinations;
- establishment of a minimum income program to eliminate extreme poverty;
- Strengthening the Single Registry for improved targeting of social programs;
- Creation of “Poupança Mais Educação”, to provide support low-income youth to complete high school;
- Creation of the “Safe Family Savings”, a income insurance for informal workers and formal low-income situations in situations of sudden drop in income;
- Annual readjustments of the minimum wageat least due to the inflation of the period;
- Reduction of the social security contribution to the range of one minimum wage for all workers, to encourage formalization;
- Encouraging equal pay policies between men and women;
- Expansion of productive microcredit, especially for women entrepreneurs, people with disabilities and lower-income regions;
- regulate a national system for the carbon credits marketfor the reduction, compensation and mitigation of emissions, in addition to payment for environmental services.