Éder Militão’s ex-girlfriend, Karoline Lima, appears accompanied at a nightclub, in Spain

Single! the blogger, Karolina Limawho recently split from the Real Madrid player, Eder Militão, was caught in a club, in Spain, enjoying the side of a boy.

+After the separation of the friends, advisor says that Simaria who chose to end the duo with Simone

In the images released by the portal, on Instagram, “Gossip do Dia”, it is possible to see the blonde in a light green, low-cut dress, accompanied by a dark-haired boy who shows his belly when dancing next to Karol.

In the comments of the publication, followers supported the like: “Mamacita is on”, wrote an internet user. “Mami showing her power,” declared another. “It’s her! She is the mami ”, said another fan of the influencer.

It is worth mentioning that Karol and Éder put an end to their relationship after the birth of their first daughter, Cecília, from the ex-couple and despite the end, the blonde continues to live in Madrid, as she is waiting for the little girl’s documentation.

Karol speaks about video at the club

After the gossip profiles disclosed that Karol was accompanied at a nightclub in Spain, the influencer used her stories to speak out.

“It wasn’t me!”, said Karol, playing with background music. Fans continued to support the blonde. “If I don’t remember, I didn’t make ‘Orkut community 👵🏼”, commented a fan. “😂😂😂😂😂😂 mamacita on and routing 🔥”, says another netizen.

