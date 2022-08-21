Electoral MP tells TSE that there was no electoral violation by Lula when he called Bolsonaro ‘genocidal’ | Elections 2022

The MP manifested itself in an action in which the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, accused Lula and the PT of spreading hate speech and attacks on the president’s honor and image. The case involves an event in Teresina, Piauí, on August 3, with the presence of Lula.

According to the PL, in addition to the statements about the president, there was irregular electoral propaganda, because there was an explicit request for votes.

The electoral MP spoke after the determination of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri.

In the opinion sent to the Court this Saturday (20), Deputy Electoral Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco understood that, in relation to statements about Bolsonaro, there is no way to recognize electoral irregularity.

In the document, the deputy attorney stated that the electoral scenario has “peculiarities” – such as an openness and greater tolerance for criticism – “which should soften the rigors in the appreciation of the words used by the actors of the process when their reciprocal evaluations”.

“Under the compass of these premises, it is not possible to discern, in the reference to “genocide” challenged by the representation, beyond the purpose of acidic criticism of the conduct of public policy, a content of malignancy that makes it included in the domain of electoral illicit”, continued Gonet White.

“Everyone who assumes a government position is subject to exalted assessments of decisions he made during his administration, through criticisms that tend to rise in points in times close to elections in which the target is seen as a candidate. , to see the use of the expression that provoked the representation as a formula used in an admissible connotation in the political debate, given the circumstances surrounding the speech”, he added.

On the other hand, Gonet took a stand for imposing a fine on the former president’s campaign, considering that there was an explicit request for votes.

“The opinion, therefore, is for the application of the fine sanction, due to the explicit request to vote, but it does not recognize electoral illicit in the words of criticism addressed to the candidate of the representative party”, he said.

In another action – which deals with a statement by Lula, made in Garanhuns (PE), in which he also refers to Bolsonaro as genocidal – Minister Raul Araújo decided that the videos should be removed from the air by social networks.