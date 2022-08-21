Enjoying Life Aidado will have a spin-off with Cobra Kai creators

After bringing the Karate Kid universe back in Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are going to give life to a spin-off of Enjoying Life Crazy.

Entitled Sam and Victor’s Day Off (Sam and Victor’s Day Off), the spin-off movie will focus on valets Sam and Victorand will take place on the same day as Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipped class to enjoy life madly.

According to deadlinethe proposal is to show what the duo was up to while the trio from the original film had fun.

It is worth remembering that, in the original film, the two valets took Cameron’s father’s Ferrari for a little ride around town, not knowing that the vehicle is very important to its owner.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off there is still no director announced, nor confirmations involving the cast. All that is known so far is that the trio that created Snake Kai is subscribing to production.

Directed by the late John Hughes, Enjoying Life Adoidado is a classic released in 1986.

Teenager Ferris Bueller decides to get out of his routine and tricks his parents by pretending to be sick so he can skip school. He convinces his girlfriend, Sloane, and his best friend, Cameron, to join him on the ride to Chicago, using Cameron’s father’s Ferrari. But not everything is perfect: the school principal knows Ferris is lying and goes after him.