European club sends proposal to Flamengo to contract promise; Look

According to a journalist, the Portuguese club has already contacted Rubro-Negro and awaits a response.

O Flamengo received contact from Braga, from Portugal, with the desire to count on a player from the carioca club. According to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, the Portuguese team wants to sign the left-back Ramon.

Featured in the base categories of the Flamengo, Ramon came to act as a professional with a certain prominence. But after the arrival of Filipe Luís and the presence, so far, of René in the squad, the club preferred to loan the athlete to RB Bragantino.

Also according to the publication, Ramon was excited about the chance to play in European football. O Braga proposed to Flamengo a loan with an option to purchase. Now it’s up to the red-black analyze the proposal.

FEW CHANCES IN SAO PAULO

One of the reasons that can motivate the athlete to force a bar to close with the Braga are the few opportunities that the left-back has received from the coach Maurício Barbieri since arriving at RB Bragantino.

Ramon was loaned to Gross Mass fur Flamengo in April of this year, and since then he has only played in 11 matches (seven for the Brazilian championship and four by Liberators cup), with only six as holders.