Ex-BBB says he was diagnosed with cancer and fought in silence

Ex-bbb receives cancer diagnosis and talks about battle in hospital

Former BBB 15 Aline Gotschalg left the public stunned by announcing that she had a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. Through social networks, she explained what it was like to receive the news and that she anchored herself in faith to overcome the moment of turmoil.

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very scared and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now, I’m just gratitude! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you. I had never done a thyroid ultrasound before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe that we have our Guardian Angel?) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quietest”, said the ex-BBB from Globo.

In another passage, the former BBB reported that it is a silent disease, so maximum attention is important. “And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives. Thyroid cancer is an often silent disease that affects three times more women than men, especially those between the ages of 20 and 65.”

In the end, she made it clear that she just wanted to alert the public to the whole problem and thanked everyone who was present with her in this moment of battle. “Therefore, I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health! This was another trial of God in my life. Gratitude to my doctors, who were true angels throughout the entire process. Dr. Marcos Roberto Tavares, I will never be able to thank you enough. Thank you for being so human from the first moment!”, said the ex-bbb.

