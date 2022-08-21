Ex-BBB talks about photo of boyfriend kissing another man: “What do you mean?”

Former BBB Laís Caldas was surprised when asked about an alleged photo of her boyfriend, also former BBB Gustavo kissing another man circulating on social media. A fan wanted to know if the image was real and she spoke up.

The star revealed that she was surprised by the matter. “Like this? I’m not aware of that. Every thing you say here. I’m discovering some trains [sic] here that I haven’t even seen it”, he declared. Next to her, Gustavo revealed that the photo is fake and it’s not him in the image. “Just look at the finger,” he said. And she added: “I’m glad it’s fake news.”

In addition, Laís recalled that it was Gustavo who said the first “I love you”. “Gustavo spoke first. He spoke over audio as soon as he left the house. He was drunk,” she said.

Finally, Laís said that the two are not living together and are planning to get married. “We intend to soon. I thought he was going to say, ‘what?’, he agreed,” she declared.