Ex exposes shocking attitude that Luciano Camargo took with son and granddaughter

Cleo Loyola returned to the cause with new statements involving his ex, Luciano Camargo. In this Thursday (18)the woman commented to her followers about an alleged estrangement of Zezé Di Camargo’s brother from his son and granddaughter.

The digital influencer was very sincere and gave details on the subject when asked by a person. “Did Wesley’s father speak to him again?”wanted to know a netizen.

The veteran, then, fired a few good shots at Luciano Camargo, saying that the artist hasn’t looked for the heir for more than five years.

“Not back! Not with him and even less with my granddaughter, who is only 10 years old. I think this story has been going on for about five years, he never looked for it, he never said hello”, lamented Cleo Loyola.

Luciano Camargo’s ex vents about the famous’s departure

In response to another follower, the woman assured that she has no idea why she left. “Well, I think this question has to be asked of him, right? Because he’ll be able to answer better, I’m not him! You’ll know why, won’t you?” she asked ironically.

It is worth remembering that there was a disagreement between the father and the son in 2014, after Wesley was arrested at the Women’s Police Station in Goiânia after allegedly assaulting his aunt and cousin in a fight.

At the time, the sertanejo even paid a bond of R$ 10,000 to have his firstborn free. After that, their relationship was strained.