Ex-footballer arrested after theft from supermarket in São Paulo

Former athlete had a passage through the Brasileirão Serie A team

247 – Former soccer player William Gabriel was arrested last Thursday (18), according to the Yahoo portal, for robbing a supermarket in Imirim, North Zone of São Paulo.

According to ‘SBT’, William had the help of three men. He was caught in the act, with the stolen products in hand, by the Military Police, triggered by an employee of the establishment.

The group tried to steal perfumery items, such as shampoos and conditioners, as well as beers, energy drinks and meat.

William Gabriel had stints at Atlético-GO, Serie A do Brasileirão, Portuguesa, Nacional-SP, Santacruzense, Fernandópolis, Bonsucesso, Ceilândia, Dimensão Capela and Aquidauanense.

William Gabriel (Photo: Reproduction) reproduction

