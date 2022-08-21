Ex-player arrested after supermarket robbery in São Paulo

Credit: Reproduction

Former player William Gabriel was arrested after participating in a robbery at a supermarket in Imirim, in the north of São Paulo. According to information from “SBT”, he acted with three other men in the crime, but was apprehended in the act by a team of the Military Police.

The supermarket had perfumery items such as shampoo and conditioners, in addition to beers, energy drinks and meats, stolen by the group in which the former player was a member. After the robbery, one of the employees called the police, who managed to find the men with the products in hand. They confessed to the criminal action, revealing that the products would be resold in the region where they lived. Caught in the act, the quartet is at the disposal of justice.

The ex-athlete was already wanted by the courts for having delayed payment of child support for three children. William Gabriel left football after his parents died. His last game took place in February this year, when he defended the colors of Aquidauanense, for the Campeonato Sul-Matogrossense. In contact with the police, the former player revealed “having lost the will” to play football after losing his parents.

In addition to the Midwest team, the former player accumulated passages at Atlético-GO and Portuguesa, as well as teams of lesser expression on national soil such as Nacional-SP, Ceilândia, Dimensão Capela, Fernandópolis, Bonsucesso and Santacruzense.