Fans of Sandy rebel with demand to take pictures with the artist

Sandy’s fans revolted during a concert by the artist held last Thursday (18), in Sao Paulo. According to information from Extra, the public who had access to the dressing room to take pictures with the singer was forced to wear a mask for the time being. However, famous people who attended the presentation remained in the same environment without the piece on their face.

continues after advertising

In photos published on social networks, Sandy appears smiling alongside celebrities, such as Wanessa Camargo, country singer Paula Mattos and in a small crowd with part of the cast of the series Sandy & Junior. The performance is part of the Nós Voz Eles 2 tour, which will travel the country.

On Sandy’s fan-club networks, those who attended the show bristled at the distinction of backstage treatment. “I thought the vaccine was available to anonymous people,” said one fan. “Famous without a mask and a fan with. Vaccine only immunizes artist”, commented another. “Sandy is crowded with a lot of people without a mask. And the poor fan who is waiting for this moment has to cover his face. What a pity!”, amended another internet user.

continues after advertising

Sandy extracts confession from Wanessa Camargo

Wanessa Camargo made confessions to Sandy about the end of her marriage to Marcus Buaiz, ​​after 17 years. During the launch of the making of the duet of the singers, the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo revealed details about the current phase of the artist and her relationship with Dado Dolabella.

The conversation was made in the video of the recording of the song Leve, published by Sandy on Youtube. In the chat, Sandy and her husband, Lucas Lima, told Wanessa that they thought of her to record the song, not knowing what was going on in their friend’s personal life.

continues after advertising

“We felt this song was for you. I didn’t know everything that was going on. I just knew that you had broken up. All this internal stuff you wrote now I didn’t know,” Sandy said. “Yes, this panic thing, right…”, said Wanessa. Still during the recording, the singer vented to Sandy about her separation from Marcus Buaiz and her current relationship, citing being in a light moment.