Fátima Bernardes changes her look and appears unrecognizable with bangs: “Rejuvenesceu”

Fátima Bernardes changes her look to take over ‘The Voice Brasil’; presenter bet on a modern look

the presenter Fátima Bernardes showed on social networks his brand new look this Saturday (20). She spent hours in the salon and adopted a more modern cut with volume.

The creation delighted famous and anonymous fans who approved the change. It is worth remembering that it assumes in this second semester the The Voice BrazilGlobo program.

“The weather in Rio has changed today and so have I. Have you noticed that I love change?”, she declared.

In the comments, only praise. “It’s beautiful, rejuvenated”said the actress Fabio Nascimento. “Awesome”said Angelica. “That fringe is beautiful” said Juliana Alves.

Look:

CELEBRATED

the new season of The Voice Brazil arrives on November 15th with several new features. In addition to having now Fátima Bernardeswho recently left the Meeting, in charge of the program, Thais Fersoza takes over the backstage presentation.

In an interview with gshow, Fátima Bernardes was excited to present the program: “I am very excited and looking forward to the start of my first season on ‘The Voice Brasil’. A program that already lives in the hearts of Brazilians. Also very happy to be together again with Gaby Amarantos, IZA, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló with whom I had many meetings“.