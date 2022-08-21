Fátima Bernardes renews the look and surprises the web: ‘Even more beautiful’ | celebrities



Fátima Bernardes shows new look on social networks – Reproduction/Instagram

Fátima Bernardes shows new look on social networksReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/19/2022 21:54

Rio – Fátima Bernardes took fans by surprise, this Friday, when she came up with a new look. In a video posted on Instagram, the presenter showed the details of the change, adopting a haircut with shorter locks, in addition to darkening the strands. The journalist also joked that she took advantage of the arrival of the cold front to Rio de Janeiro to go through the revamped beauty salon.

“The weather in Rio has changed today and so have I. Have you already noticed that I love changes?”, she said, in the caption of the post. About to debut in command of ‘The Voice Brasil’, Fátima collected praise when revealing the change: “she got even more beautiful”, declared a follower. “Wow! It was all”, commented the reporter Tati Machado, from “Encontro”. “These changes are good for you,” said another netizen.

In Stories, the communicator explained that the change was also a surprise for herself: “I just came to dye my hair, but look what happened! I cut it and it wasn’t just the tips”, she said.

Check out: