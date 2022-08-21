FBI Won’t Reopen Brad Pitt Case Even After Shocking Revelations About Fight With Jolie on Plane – Monet

+



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

The FBI will not reopen the case against actor Brad Pitt even after shocking revelations about the star’s fight with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, have come to light. The investigation report was released a few days ago, exposing exchanges of physical and verbal aggression between the former couple. During a trip on a private plane in 2016, the artist would have been hostile with one of his children, threw beer at his then wife and still injured her hands and one of her arms.

know more

The Page Six newspaper spoke to a close friend of Pitt’s about releasing the report. The source of the publication said that the actor is calm and does not fear a possible reopening of the case due to the public commotion with the revelation of the investigations.

know more

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2011 record with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Getty Images)

“The case has already expired and all the information has already been provided”, reported the contact linked to Pitt about the actor’s tranquility. “There is no new information. even at the time [do ocorrido] Angelina’s allegations were taken into account and still nothing came of it.”

know more

The source closed on the matter stating: “The FBI has already made a proper investigation of what happened, the chance is nil of reopening the case. This is all just one big smear campaign against Brad.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

The same Page Six says he has contacted FBI advisors, but representatives of the institution said they will not comment on the matter.

Among the exposed content of the investigation are photos of bruises and injuries on the hands and one of Jolie’s elbows resulting from the fight with Pitt.

Actor Brad Pitt at the launch event for Bullet Train (2022) in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Jolie is said to have attached the footage to the lawsuit as evidence of the escalating violence in the couple’s relationship, which peaked in the plane incident. According to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who was drinking, yelled at her in an aircraft toilet on the return flight from Nice, France, to the US.

She claimed that Pitt “grabbed her by the head”, “grabbed her by the shoulders”, shook her, pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled at her, “You’re f%$#@ this family”. Two of her minor children (whose names have been removed from the report) “were outside crying and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?’” she said. Pitt reportedly shouted in response: “’No, Mom is not well. She’s ruining this family. She is mad'”.

Angelina Jolie’s elbow bruise (Photo: reproduction)

Another excerpt from the report says that Pitt, on the same flight, compared one of his children to the young killers of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, which resulted in the deaths of 12 children and one adult.

Winner of the 2020 Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Pitt lived with Jolie from 2005 to 2016 – they were married from 2014 to 2016. The two artists are parents to Maddox (21 years old), Pax (18 years old), Zahara (17 years old) , Shiloh (16 years old) and the twins Knox and Marcheline (14 years old).