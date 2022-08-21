Filipe Ret flirts with Luísa Sonza, sings and fans go crazy: “He wants to get them all…”

Luisa Sonza has been single for some time and on social media, the singer admitted that she is unlucky in love. But, that could change in the coming days, as there are some notorious suitors looking to steal the heart of the voice of “puppies”. This Saturday (20), Filipe Ret and the blonde interacted in twitter and the fans went wild.

It happens that in social network, the singer revealed that she fell in love with someone just by seeing their stories. Shortly thereafter, ret replied to the artist’s post and said he just wanted to be spontaneous. Subsequently, Sonza reposted with a crying smiley face emoji accompanied by a heart.

“Is it possible to fall in love watching someone’s stories? ‘Cause this just happened to me”, declared Luisa. “I was just spontaneous,” replied the rapper. Obviously, the flirtation didn’t go unnoticed by the singers’ fans who soon began to speculate if there’s something going on between the two.

“He wants to take all Pop BR. It started with the Pablo, then Anitta, now Luísa. Naughty Dog”, commented one netizen. “If these two come together, the antichrist will arise,” joked another. It is worth mentioning that both have not yet confirmed anything about a possible relationship and everything indicates that it was just a joke.