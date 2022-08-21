Find out which practices generate warnings on an airplane

Airlines have some rules for good behavior and use of the structure. This policy is created for the well-being and safety of all passengers. Some information is passed even before takeoff, issued by the flight attendant or recorded messages. If someone commits a more serious infraction, they will receive a warning and even fines.

Traveling by plane often generates fear regarding interference and accidents. However, it is considered one of the safest means of transport, mainly because it follows strict inspection parameters. Service quality reflects an important factor, but customers need to understand the importance of following guidelines, no matter how simple they may seem.

Understand what you shouldn’t do while on the plane

Ignoring signals or notices from the flight attendant during the flight

Some people stick with headphones because the plane provides a Wi-Fi signal, but a very visible signal pops up just when something urgent needs to be announced. For your safety, always be vigilant and don’t underestimate the speech.

Use the trunk to store anything

The luggage rack that is above the seats is generally used to support suitcases with wheels. Moving around to move your luggage unnecessarily generates warnings.

Not organizing the bathroom before leaving

The plane’s bathroom is very small, and in this case it is worth thinking that others will need to use the space soon.

Expect service bedding

Airlines work differently, so check in advance what is included in the service, avoiding inappropriate questions.

Asking if the destination is near

In the same way that in a car trip the questioning seems to sound irritating when in excess, the same happens in air travel.