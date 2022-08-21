Five new movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend

The weekend calls for action, but also a time to relax and rest before Monday arrives again. And an option to rest your mind and body is to watch some movies on the couch or in bed, alone or with others. To help you choose better, the metropolises brings the news from the Netflix catalog.

365 Final Days

The last film of the 365 Days sequel, the feature will put in check the relationship between Laura and Massimo. That's because the presence of Nacho will leave the protagonist with doubts about her beloved. Crimes, mistrust and sensuality are at play!

What Would It Be If…?

You've probably thought about what your life would be like if you'd made a few different decisions. But while we are left to the imagination, Natalie will be torn between the possibility of staying in her hometown and getting pregnant and moving to Los Angeles. The unfolding of these possibilities are available on Netflix!

royalteen

Those looking for a weekend romance can delight in the story of Prince Karl Johan, known as Kalle, and Lena. Between the challenges of living with mistakes and overcoming fears, the two will live a passion that can be destroyed by a secret from Lena.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

The documentary tells the story of American football player Manti Te'o, who leads a life focused on faith, family and football. He is one of the darlings of the college league, but he can experience a scandal after the exposure of an online relationship.

13: The Musical

Evan Goldman is a teenager who moves from New York to Indiana after his parents' divorce. With the challenge of getting into a new school and making friends, he decides to celebrate his 13th birthday with the coolest Bar Mitzvah ever. The twists and turns of this journey are ideal for children and family to see together.