Flamengo and Palmeiras earned more than four giants together and reinforce economic sovereignty

Palmeiras and Flamengo face each other this Sunday (21), at 4 pm, in a duel for the top of the Brasileirão table.

palm trees and Flamengo face each other in the dispute for the top of the table of the Brazilian championship, this Sunday (21), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. Dominant in the last editions of the CONMEBOL Libertadores (red-black champion in 2019 and Alviverde winner in 2020 and 20221, the last one over the Cariocas), clubs also dominate in finance.

Since 2013, the teams have started a rebuilding process. And they bear fruit nine years later. Titles, popular signings and high finances marked the last years of Palmeiras and Flamengo.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The economic abyss is such that Flamengo and Palmeiras, together, earned last year more than four giants of national football.

In 2021, cariocas had a turnover of BRL 1.054 billionwhile Palmeiras collected BRL 911 million. Adding the two recipes together, the duo arrives at a value of BRL 1.965 billion. A value that exceeds the collection of four giants together.

Adding the numbers presented by Atlético-MG (BRL 506 million), Corinthians (BRL 503 million), Guild (BRL 465 million) and Sao Paulo (BRL 465 million), the quartet reaches BRL 1.939 billionan amount lower than those from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo combined.

Trend is the distance to increase

Last season, Flamengo reached the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup, to the final of Conmebol Libertadores and took second place in the Brasileirão. Similar situation to the current season, when it is in the semifinals of the two knockout competitions and occupies the vice-leadership of the national by consecutive points.

That is, the trend is that it has, at least, the same revenue in relation to competitions, with the distance increasing. That’s because Atlético-MG fell in the knockout stage and only has the Brasileirão ahead of them. Corinthians is alive in the Brasileirão and has the Copa do Brasil, as well as São Paulo, semi-finalists in the knockout stage and who are fighting for Copa Sudamericana. At the national level, the scene is far from the top of the table.

Palmeiras can earn even more. Champion of the last Libertadores, the team of Abel Ferreira is a semifinalist and is still alive in the current edition. In last year’s Copa do Brasil, the verdão dropped into the 3rd stage early.

In 2022, he was eliminated by São Paulo in the round of 16. And in the Brasileirão, a competition in which they finished third in 2021, Palmeiras leads by nine points and is the big favorite for the cup. And the achievement would make the alviverde team get closer and closer to last year’s revenue performance.