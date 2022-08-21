Flamengo refuses offer of R$ 30 million from Premier League team for Lázaro; Englishmen should increase their proposal and they already know how many cariocas would accept

Information was provided by the GE and confirmed by ESPN.com.br; British should increase supply

O Flamengo has ongoing negotiations with the West Ham for selling the attacker Lazarus, only 20 years old. A first offer of 5 million pounds, around R$30 million, was promptly refused by cariocas, who wait at least twice as long to seal the sale of the jewel. The information was provided by the GE and confirmed by ESPN.com.br.

The report also confirmed with sources linked to the negotiation that the conversations between the parties continue in full swing and that the West Ham knows that Flamengo would accept an offer of around 8 million pounds, almost R$ 50 million. The trend is that a final proposal will be made official in the coming days.

With a financial goal of R$ 186 million related to the sale of athletes, Flamengo still needs to raise R$ 90 million, since it accumulated R$ 96 million in the period. Lázaro has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025 and is regarded as one of the main gems revealed at Ninho do Urubu. The value offered by the British is compatible with that presented by the market to Brazilian athletes in this age group.

A few weeks ago, for example, Palmeiras agreed to sell Gabriel Verón for around 10.5 million euros (R$ 58.78 million, at the current price). The value corresponds to 80% of the economic rights of the attacker.

THE ESPN found out a few months ago that Flamengo has a football structure designed to remain financially self-sufficient and able to always carry out heavy signings that further increase the technical and financial level of the squad. One of the solutions found to make the plan work is to negotiate youth athletes.

In recent years, the club from Rio agreed to sell several revelations. In addition to renowned names in international football such as Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Paquetá, Rubro-Negro also received for pieces such as defender Natan, right-back João Lucas and striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Lázaro has played 41 matches for Flamengo in 2022 with eight goals scored and seven assists conceded.