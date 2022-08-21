Follow these tips and avoid being scammed when shopping online

The number of purchases and sales on the internet not only draws the attention of shopkeepers and consumers, but also of criminals.

While sales in the virtual environment have moved millions of reais, criminals are improving practices to victimize shopkeepers and consumers who like to make purchases over the internet.

The attacked virtual stores can be frowned upon by society, since customers are insecure in obtaining the products and services. Consumers, on the other hand, have to deal with the sad reality that their data has been stolen and shared, in addition to trying to reverse the financial loss.

However, these two audiences can avoid falling into the “claws” of cybercriminals, who go to great lengths to make victims and have affected individuals and companies in different ways. Check out some tips below!

Tips for shopkeepers

Check out online care tips for your venture so you don’t fall for scams.

Take care of the brand’s website

It is important to invest in the stability of the site, since it is essential for the operation to function fully even at a time of increased traffic. In addition, it is essential to invest in infrastructure, technology and security solutions to prevent attacks from occurring.

Monitor the brand on websites, platforms and internet forums

The shopkeeper must monitor his brand, researching the company and its owners in various spaces on the internet, especially on platforms where hacker attacks are ordered and traced. It is also possible, from this scan, to identify if there is redirection of website traffic to fake internet or social media pages.

Make employees aware

There is a high possibility of employees falling into traps, clicking or accessing suspicious sites, whose links were received in the work email. That’s why it’s important to make employees aware of viruses they can contain on compromised websites, vulnerable software, and even when connecting USB devices.

Perform backup and validate integrity

It is essential to have a consistent backup system, periodically tested for content and integrity validation, since most attacks start by compromising the backup and then damage the production environment.

tips for consumers

See below for tips for marketplace and e-commerce customers.

Find trusted stores

It is important to verify that the site is really trustworthy, checking for certificates, the security padlock in the browser bar and vendor seals at the bottom of the page. Address, CNPJ, corporate name and other information must be sought.

Do not click on any links

Consumers should only click on safe links and be aware of those arriving via email or messaging apps. Criminals often make small changes to the address (URL), making it look like the real address of a store and making it difficult for victims to quickly notice the error.

Prefer virtual credit card

The virtual credit card can be faster and safer for confirming the purchase, since there is the possibility of the amount being refunded in case of fraud or non-receipt of the order.

Use antivirus and firewalls

Use security systems and tools, such as antivirus and firewallshelp to prevent malware (viruses) infect devices and gain access to personal information, bank details and others. Therefore, before accessing an online store, it is important for the consumer to update their system and reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

