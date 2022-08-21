Former Manchester City star does not shut up and detonates treatment received by the club

The forward spent seven years in the team, played 339 games, scored 131 goals and was important in the last four Premier League titles.

One of the big names in Manchester City In recent years, the striker Raheem Sterling left the club to sign with Chelsea. And it seems that the move to leave the former club was already an old desire of the English striker.

sterling gave an interview to the broadcaster “Sky Sports” which aired this Saturday, the 20th. In it, the striker made several criticisms of the Manchester City and revealed that he left the club feeling bad.

“Everyone wants to be liked, football is no different. When you play putting your heart out, sacrificing children’s birthdays, and then being treated in a certain way, it’s disappointing. At the time (when it came out) I was furious, angry, but this has passed. Now I can only focus on the present, which is here, in the Chelseathe opportunity to show my talents again”, declared sterling.

“It was a shame to see how it all ended, because I had a great experience there. A lot of things came into account, a lot of reasons, but I wasn’t complaining. I was up for the challenge and, as you can see, even with some performances that had, didn’t guarantee a place (on the team). So it didn’t make sense to fight a battle you could never win,” he added.

NUMBERS IN CITY

Fur Manchester City, Raheem Sterling, in seven years, he played 339 games and scored 131 times. He even helped the club win the Premier League four times, in addition to other titles. Last season, there were 47 games, with 17 goals and eight assists.