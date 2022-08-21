Former ‘Modern Family’ child actress who underwent 16 surgeries and 2 kidney transplants marries at 31 – Monet

Sarah Hyland and Adam Wells (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Sarah Hyland has finally managed to exchange alliances with TV presenter Adam Wells. The wedding of the former child star of the series ‘Modern Family’ took place at a California winery after several postponements due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In addition to her ‘Modern Family’ fame, Hyland is also remembered for her health issues during her childhood. Diagnosed with renal dysplasia during childhood, she underwent 16 surgeries and two kidney transplants before finally achieving a functional life.

Actress Sarah Hyland in Modern Family (Photo: Playback)

Hyland and Wells remain discreet about their marriage on social media. The main photos of the ceremony held yesterday, August 20, came from actress Sofia Vergara, a personal friend of the bride and her colleague in the cast of ‘Modern Family’.

Actress Sofia Vergara with her son at her friend Sarah Hyland's wedding (Photo: Instagram)

Vergara’s records show the presence of other ‘Modern Family’ cast members.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended the party with her husband, fellow actor Justin Mikita. Nolan Gould was also among the guests.

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Nolan Gould at Sarah Hyland's wedding (Photo: Instagram)

Vergara did not share photos with the bride and groom, but several with her friends. She published a photo in which she appears sitting next to her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (30 years old), and others in the company of Ferguson and Gould.

Vergara also sported her black and white look by posing leaning against a car.

Actress Sofia Vergara at her friend Sarah Hyland's wedding (Photo: Instagram)

“Summer wedding!!!”, exclaimed the actress in the caption of a post with some of her photos at her friend’s wedding.

Sarah Hyland has always been very open about her renal dysplasia. She has already told how she underwent seven surgeries before she was even 4 years old. Then, already older, she had to undergo other procedures due to endometriosis.

Actress Sofia Vergara and actor couple Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita at their friend Sarah Hyland's wedding (Photo: Instagram)

