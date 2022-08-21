Fortaleza x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Fortaleza has not lost in four games, with one draw and three wins. Leão drew with Santos (1-1) and beat Cuiabá (1-0), Internacional (3-0) and Ceará (1-0). The team left the relegation zone, is in 15th position, with 24 points. The goal is to keep evolving to move further and further away from the Z-4.

Corinthians comes from a heroic classification in the Copa do Brasil, over Atlético-GO, but has not won for two rounds in the Brasileirão. They tied with Avaí away from home and lost to Palmeiras in their arena. Now, he wants to get back on the winning path to try to touch his rival, leader of the championship, nine points ahead.

For that, you will have to increase your performance as a visitor. Timão is the fifth best in Série A playing away from their stadium, with a 45.4% success rate.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

1 of 3 Fortaleza x Corinthians record — Photo: ge Fortaleza x Corinthians record — Photo: ge

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: Premiere (for all Brazil) with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Pedrinho, Richarlyson and PC Oliveira.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to follow).

Renata Mendonça analyzes Fortaleza x Corinthians for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Fortaleza – Coach: Vojvoda

Lucas Crispim continues to treat muscle discomfort in the posterior region of the thigh, and Tinga is in transition. The team has three absences due to suspension: Zé Welison, Marcelo Benevenuto and Thiago Galhardo.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Ceballos, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Ronald, Lucas Sasha, Romarinho, Moisés, Romero, Robson.

Who is out: Lucas Crispim and Tinga (injured). Zé Welison, Benevenuto and Galhardo (suspended).

Suspended: Ceballos, Titi, Marcelo Boeck, Ronald, Matheus Vargas and Romarinho.

2 of 3 Probable Fortaleza against Corinthians — Photo: ge Probable Fortaleza against Corinthians — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Fortaleza

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Thinking of staying at the top of the Brasileirão, but also with an eye on the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, Vítor Pereira should make changes to the team.

A likely exchange is the return of Lucas Piton to the left side in place of Fábio Santos. In the middle, Giuliano may have a chance again in place of Renato Augusto.

The numerous embezzlements make the alvinegra lineup to face Fortaleza even more unpredictable.

Likely lineup: Cassius; Fagner (Bruno Méndez), Balbuena, Gil and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Du Queiroz), Ramiro (Xavier) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes (Adson) and Yuri Alberto.

Who is out: Maycon (fractured toe) and Rafael Ramos (injury to the posterior thigh muscle), Bruno Melo (impeded from playing because he was on loan from Fortaleza), Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery) and Raúl Gustavo, Cantillo, Roni and Júnior Moraes (did not travel to Ceará for an unknown reason).

hanging: Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera, Giovane and Raul Gustavo.

3 of 3 Possible lineup of Corinthians against Fortaleza — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Corinthians against Fortaleza — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Corinthians