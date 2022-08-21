Four of the 11 presidential candidates ignore LGBTI+ population in government plan

From the presentation of the government plans, after the formalization of the candidacies, it is now possible to measure the themes that each candidate to the Planalto Palace will have as a priority in an eventual government. Among the most discussed, such as health, safety and education, the debate on the inclusion of minority groups, among them, the LGBTI+ population, started to gain prominence in the last elections.

This year, seven of the 11 presidential candidates at least mention actions related to sexual and gender diversity in their government plans. They are Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Léo Péricles (UP), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU).

The proposals range from security measures to stop violence against the LGBTI+ population to public health and employment policies, as well as specific issues, such as the use of social names and social security rights for homosexual couples.

On the other hand, Eymael (DC), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) make no mention of public policies aimed at this population.

See the proposals of each candidate:

Ciro Gomes proposes special attention to the LGBTI+ population in the crime prevention policy, the creation of specific bodies, the implementation of the National Plan for the Promotion of LGBTI+ Citizenship and Human Rights; and affirmative actions for insertion in the labor market

Felipe D'Ávila: wants to reduce bureaucracy in the process of adopting the social name and guarantee equality in social security rights for same-sex couples, in addition to barring all types of legal discrimination

Léo Péricles bets on the creation of professional training programs; formulation of health and social security policies for victims of physical, psychological and sexual violence

Lula proposes security policies that prioritize the prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes with specific actions for the vulnerable; combating discrimination and respecting LGBTI+ citizenship; policies for access to health, inclusion and permanence in education, the job market and the recognition of the right to gender identity

Simone Tebet promises to adopt measures that guarantee equal opportunities at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life. She also talks about respecting human rights, diversity, identities and the free orientation of individuals, as well as fighting discrimination.

Sofia Manzano defends a policy of combating oppression through "guaranteeing the rights and decent living conditions of these oppressed groups"

Vera Lúcia intends to recover projects shelved in Congress; create specialized police stations; the construction of shelter houses; quotas for trans people in universities and contests; specialized health care; and jobs and affordable housing programs

vague proposals

Despite mentioning the population in the projects of just over half of the candidates, which is considered an advance, experts still see the propositions as generic and not very substantial.

“The proposals that appear, all, without exception, are absolutely insufficient. In general, they either talk about things that the federal government cannot do, because they are basically state policies — so they can at most build a pact with the states — or, when they talk more or less, they are about things that already exist. on paper and the problem is how to implement them”, says Marco Aurélio Prado, coordinator of the Center for Human Rights and LGBT Citizenship at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). “We don’t talk about budget allocation, for example, which is a big problem. Many of these policies did not go forward in other governments due to lack of funding.”

As examples of actions that already exist, the professor cites the rectification of the social name, the criminalization of LGBTphobia equated with racial insult, the outpatient policy and the access of trans people to procedures in the Unified Health System (SUS). Prado points out that, although part of these measures are the result of a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), given the lack of action by Congress and the Executive, they are still policies that exist and would, in this case, need to be improved.

Prado also points out that the last four years have seen the emptying of LGBTI+ agendas in government institutions, with the end of policies to promote rights, which had been built since 2016, the ban on debates on gender in education and health, in addition to the persecution to professors, activists and scientists in the field. In case of Bolsonaro’s re-election, he considers that the situation tends to get worse. But he points out that any elected candidate will have to deal with the legacy of this delay.

good examples

As positive examples, the specialists highlight the proposals to work on the National Plan for the Promotion of Citizenship and Rights, by Ciro Gomes; the use of technologies to fight organized crime and specific public health care policies and the recognition of gender identities, by Lula; and Vera Lúcia’s suggestions, which include affirmative actions in universities for the trans population and, above all, the recovery of projects that are shelved in the Legislative.

“We did not have any law passed recognizing rights for the LGBT population in the National Congress. This is very serious and an example of how incomplete our democracy is”, emphasizes Evorah Cardoso, teacher, activist and member of #VoteLGBT.

“This is not just a problem of who we elect to the Legislature. We have to recognize that the National Congress works very much in accordance with the Executive’s agenda power. If today we do not have a right recognized by the Legislature, that is also the responsibility of the Executive.”

Omission

Regarding programs that do not make any mention of the LGBTI+ issue, Evorah says that the problem goes beyond the individual stance of presidential candidates. It is also the responsibility of the parties and, according to the specialist, it needs to be seen from the point of view of institutional LGBTphobia.

Eymael’s Christian Democracy and Roberto Jefferson’s PTB, for example, had no record of LGBTI+ candidacy in these elections, nor do they have specific nuclei within the parties for this audience. Bolsonaro’s PL has introduced 51 bills in state legislative assemblies against the LGBTI population since the beginning of the legislature.

“It is not normal for political parties not to have LGBT candidates. It is not normal for parties, for example, to have LGBT candidates, but not fund them. We need to start working on this under the heading of institutional LGBTphobia, because people are extremely diverse, so it is to be expected that there will be LGBTs from all political spectrums”, he points out.

“There is an LGBTphobic pattern in political parties, and it’s no surprise, it’s not isolated, it’s not something of the candidate, it’s something institutional and it needs to start being treated as such. Even in terms of accountability of the parties, after all they receive public resources. As recipients of public resources, they could not be promoting discrimination within their ranks”, she defends.