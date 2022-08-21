Fux: “History will not forgive those who do not defend democracy”

Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the minister Luiz Fux (pictured), president of STFstated that he lived “the most delicate moment” of its management in September 7, 2021the date on which the President Jair Bolsonaro made a series of coup threats. The day before, Bolsonar protesters invaded the Esplanada dos Ministérios, which was blocked at the time.

One radical group talked about invading the Supreme Court. I can diagnose this as the most delicate moment. We had to spend the night awake and vigilant so that there would be no incidents”, said.

For Fux, who will leave the presidency of the Supreme Court next month, although the attacks on Judiciary continue, the scenario today is different in front of the society’s support for the electoral process.

“What I could infer from the conversations I had with the Minister of Defense (Paulo Sergio Nogueira) and with the other members of the Armed forces is that they have claimed to be guarantors of democracy. Because history will not forgive those who do not defend democracy. So, in every meeting we’ve had, they’ve said they’re Democrats and they’re going to guarantee the election result. This is what I have gathered from the manifestations of all of them: that they will respect the result of the elections, and that the elections will take place normally.”

Fox is 100% right. Or rather, 118%.

