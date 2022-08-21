Gamescom 2022 boosts hype with Opening Night Live trailer

Gamescom 2022 is about to begin, and Geoff Keighley is already starting to lift the veil a little about what to expect by publishing a new trailer for the main event of the German fair, Opening Night Live.

The video shows some of the titles that will be shown during the event but that will also be streamed. In the trailer, we can see some games already confirmed such as The Callisto Protocol, Hogwarts Legacy, High on Life, Sonic Frontiers, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Gotham Knights, as well as showing us the date and time of the event.

It’s worth noting that Keighley himself confirmed the presence of some surprises during Opening Night Live, but fortunately, now we don’t have to wait long.

Gamescom has now become the central event of the gaming world following the cancellation of E3 2022 – unfortunately, big companies like Sony and Nintendo will not be attending the event, as will Starfield.

In any case, there are many other games that will be present at this Gamescom and, if you don’t want to miss a thing, you can watch the broadcast at 19:00 next Tuesday (15:00 in Brasília).