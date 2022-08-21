Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 20, 2022

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 20, 2022

If you’re a Free Fire player, you’ve come to the right place, here you can get the Free Fire redemption code for free. We provide all redeem code freely. To get the free redemption code, please read the article carefully. Try all our codes to get activated.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games for the month of August available for iOS and Android mobile devices.


Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that comes with redemption codes for its players. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items for free.

Free Fire Redeem Today’s Codes, August 20, 2022

DeveloperStudio 111dots
Game NameFree Fire
Redeem CodesAvailable
CategoryArticle
DateAugust 20, 2022
Publicplayers
Grena’s official websiteff.garena.com
Free Fire Official Websitereward.ff.garena.com

For those unfamiliar with the term, redemption codes are a collection of 12-16 characters that can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain exclusive rewards.

Here is the list of redemption codes that players can use to receive free in-game rewards:

  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25

bundles


  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Different Rewards with Redeem Codes

With the help of the table below, you will get complete data about the different rewards provided during Free Fire and the codes through which they can be activated:

RewardRewards Code
Fight or flight loot boxFFMC56VHCLSK
Xtreme Adventure 4x Weapon Loot BoxFFMC4YD7BQ3A
black dragon backpackQ67D37Y5H9RW
1x Diamond Royale VoucherPACJJTUA29UU
1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale VoucherLH3DHG87XU5U
2x Scorching Sand Weapons Loot BoxFFMC2SJLKXSB
2x Winterlands Weapon Loot BoxXLMMVSBNV6YC
Old fashioned weapons loot boxFFMC6UR5ZNJQ
2x Personalized Room CardsXUW3FNK7AV8N
2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot BoxFFMC5GZ8S3JC
2x New Year’s Weapon Loot Box MP40FFMCLJESSCR7
Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellions Cash OutFFGTYUO11POKH
free petDDFRTY1111POUYT
Diamond Royale VoucherBBHUQWPO1111UY
Free Fire DiamondsFFGYBGFDAPQO
3x Weapon Royale VoucherR9UVPEYJOXZX

Free Fire Reward Codes for Today, August 17 – Updated!. Keep checking this page as we will update more FF codes for you to redeem in a few minutes.

Free Fire FAQ

What is the Free Fire Redemption Code?

Free Fire redeems a unique 12-digit code that contains alphabets and numbers. Users get items and players don’t need to spend diamonds. However, users are not allowed to settle guest accounts for rewards. To receive the rewards, you will have to connect to your Facebook or VK account.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

How can I get free Free Fire redemption code?

  • Go to Garena’s official website Free Fire rewards redemption.
  • Log in using Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple ID to use the Free Fire redemption code.
  • add Free Fire redemption code and click the Confirm button to receive the reward.

