Gasoline price drops for the 8th consecutive week, ANP points out

The average price of gasoline declined for the eighth week in a row at gas stations across the country. The liter reached R$ 5.40, in the week of August 14 to 19, the lowest value since May last year. The information is from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis), which again released a weekly price survey, after three weeks, due to a cybernetic attack.

From the week of June 19 to 25, when a liter reached its highest value, R$ 7.39, the price has already reduced 26.9% (R$ 1.99).

Diesel also had a decline of 4.47% in the last three weeks, from R$7.38 to R$7.05. The average price of ethanol reached R$ 3.98, with a drop of 3.6% in the same period.

The price of gasoline follows the three reductions in values ​​at the refineries authorized by Petrobras, in less than a month. The last was on Tuesday (16), when prices dropped 4.85% for distributors, from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter, a decline of R$ 0.18.

In addition, the reduction in fuel prices is also motivated by the exemption from the ICMS rate on gasoline and electricity.

The reductions have already had an effect and caused the biggest deflation of the Brazilian economy since 1980, the year that marks the beginning of the historical series of the indicator, and should result in a new price reduction this August. In July, the drop of 0.68% of the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer) was guided, precisely, by the values ​​of fuels (-14.15%).